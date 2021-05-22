Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LOPEZ, LISA MARIE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
LECLAIR, KIERAN ROBERT
Age: 18
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLIPPS, EDWARD SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT