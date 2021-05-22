Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LOPEZ, LISA MARIE Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2021-05-21 Released: 2021-05-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #8114, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

LECLAIR, KIERAN ROBERT Age: 18 Address: LANDER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLIPPS, EDWARD SCOTT Age: 30 Address: BATON ROUGE, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #8123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8124, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court

