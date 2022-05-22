Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SCOTT, DARELL
Age: 70
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- No Passing Zones – No Driving on the Left
- Status: , Bond: #9669, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9668, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JARAMILLO, ELIJAH GUILLERMO
Age: 22
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRYSON, NICOLE SUE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-05-21
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9666, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court