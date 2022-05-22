Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SCOTT, DARELL

Age: 70

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

No Passing Zones – No Driving on the Left Status: , Bond: #9669, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9668, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JARAMILLO, ELIJAH GUILLERMO

Age: 22

Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #9667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRYSON, NICOLE SUE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2022-05-21

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: