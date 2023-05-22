Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LAVER, ALISA ANN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-21 Released: 2023-05-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11081, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: , Bond: #11080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAZZIE, ALISHA JEAN

Age: 40 Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking: 2023-05-21 Released: 2023-05-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11082, CASH, $545, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



QUINTANILLA RODRIGUEZ, JESUS ALEJO

Age: 35 Address: MISSION, TX

Booking: 2023-05-21 Released: 2023-05-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD