Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LAVER, ALISA ANN
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-21 Released: 2023-05-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11081, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #11080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAZZIE, ALISHA JEAN
Age: 40 Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking: 2023-05-21 Released: 2023-05-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11082, CASH, $545, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
QUINTANILLA RODRIGUEZ, JESUS ALEJO
Age: 35 Address: MISSION, TX
Booking: 2023-05-21 Released: 2023-05-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11079, SURETY OR CASH, $1875, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11079, SURETY OR CASH, $1875, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11079, SURETY OR CASH, $1875, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11079, SURETY OR CASH, $1875, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11079, SURETY OR CASH, $1875, Court: RS Municipal Court