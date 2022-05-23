Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 22 – May 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JONES, JAMES EDWARD
Age: 41
Address: GREENSBORO, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DREBEN, JASON DAVE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-22
Released: 2022-05-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
