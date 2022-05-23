Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 22 – May 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, JAMES EDWARD

Age: 41

Address: GREENSBORO, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DREBEN, JASON DAVE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-22

Released: 2022-05-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9670, SURETY OR CASH, $1825, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

