Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 22 – May 23, 2023

GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #11092, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
HUMPHRIES, MANDI RENE
Age: 44 Address: RENO, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11090, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11090, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Identity Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUCKETT, LEE ERNEST
Age: 38 Address: RENO, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ISAACSON, BRANDON RAY
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11085, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11085, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, CHAYNE RAY
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11083, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER