Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 22 – May 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #11092, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HUMPHRIES, MANDI RENE

Age: 44 Address: RENO, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11090, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11090, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUCKETT, LEE ERNEST

Age: 38 Address: RENO, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ISAACSON, BRANDON RAY

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11085, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11085, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, CHAYNE RAY

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: