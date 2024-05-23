Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 22 – May 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MORENO, MARIO

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-22

Released: 2024-05-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: OR’D, Bond: #12617, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KEMPTON, GARY WAYNE

Age: 34

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12619, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ-AMARO, ALFREDO

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-22

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: