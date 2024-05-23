Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 22 – May 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MORENO, MARIO
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-22
Released: 2024-05-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #12617, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KEMPTON, GARY WAYNE
Age: 34
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12619, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ-AMARO, ALFREDO
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-22
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-25
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT