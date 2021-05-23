Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TOLAR, RICHARD LANCE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-05-22
Released: 2021-05-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8126, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8126, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
LECLAIR, KIERAN ROBERT
Age: 18
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT