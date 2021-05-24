Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 23 – May 24, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TACADINA, BRITTANY MARIE
Age: 26
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8131, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUNNINGHAM, CHELSEY CRAIG
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8128, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-23
Released: 2021-05-23
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7691, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT