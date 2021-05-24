Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 23 – May 24, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GREENFIELD, ROGER ALLEN Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8132, CASH, $886, Court: RS Municipal Court

TACADINA, BRITTANY MARIE Age: 26 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8131, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #8130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

