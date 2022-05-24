Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 23 – May 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER

Age: 32

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking: 2022-05-23

Released: 2022-05-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9674, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Cour



SMITH, SAMANTHA CAITLIN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2022-05-23

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9673, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

BARNSON, TONY JOHN

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-05-23

Scheduled Release: 2022-06-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: