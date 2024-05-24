Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 23 – May 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GUARDADO, EDWAR ANTONIO

Age: 34

Address: AURORA, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLE-ABEL, ELIJAH

Age: 21

Address: SPANAWAY, WA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-05-23

Arresting Agency: NWS

HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-23

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



SMITH, ROBERT LEE

Age: 31

Address: JACKSONVILLE, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: