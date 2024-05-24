Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 23 – May 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GUARDADO, EDWAR ANTONIO
Age: 34
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COLE-ABEL, ELIJAH
Age: 21
Address: SPANAWAY, WA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-05-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-23
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
SMITH, ROBERT LEE
Age: 31
Address: JACKSONVILLE, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT