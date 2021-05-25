Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 24 – May 25, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

EDWARDS, RACHAEL Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-05-24 Released: 2021-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Stalking – Surveillance, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8133, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

COHEN, BRYANNA RANEE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8138, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

