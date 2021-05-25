Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 24 – May 25, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

EDWARDS, RACHAEL

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-05-24
Released: 2021-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Stalking – Surveillance, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8133, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

COHEN, BRYANNA RANEE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8138, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

DODD, BILLY D

Age: 58
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8137, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8136, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

