Sweetwater County Arrest Report; May 24 – May 25, 2022

RIVERA, KERRY RAY

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-24

Scheduled Release: 2022-06-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUILLEN, ELENI MARIE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-24

Released: 2022-05-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING