Sweetwater County Arrest Report; May 24 – May 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RIVERA, KERRY RAY
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-05-24
Scheduled Release: 2022-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUILLEN, ELENI MARIE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-24
Released: 2022-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9676, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court