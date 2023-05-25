Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 24 – May 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GINES, ECHO LYNN
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-24 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-24 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILL, ERIKA JOAN
Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-24 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER
Age: 35 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT