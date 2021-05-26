Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 25 – May 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

POLHAMUS, SHANE R Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8142, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #8142, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-05-25 Scheduled Release: 2021-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RATLIFF HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-05-25 Released: 2021-05-25 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8139, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor