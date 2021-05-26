Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 25 – May 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

POLHAMUS, SHANE R

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8142, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8142, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-25
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RATLIFF HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-05-25
Released: 2021-05-25
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8139, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MILAM, JOSIAH M

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-05-25
Released: 2021-05-25
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8140, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8140, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

