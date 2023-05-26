Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 25 – May 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SHAFFER, SHANNA ROSE
Age: 41 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Eluding a Police Officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Stop – Emerging from Alley
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
BERNAL, LEONARD
Age: 60 Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
DORHMANN, JAMES LYLE
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11106, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIBSON, TIMOTHY DAVID
Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DANIELS, RENE IRISROSE
Age: 46 Address: PAROWAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Manslaughter – Involuntarily
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11102, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT