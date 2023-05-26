Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 25 – May 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHAFFER, SHANNA ROSE

Age: 41 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Eluding a Police Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court

Stop – Emerging from Alley Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #11108, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: GR Municipal Court



BERNAL, LEONARD

Age: 60 Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



DORHMANN, JAMES LYLE

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11106, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIBSON, TIMOTHY DAVID

Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DANIELS, RENE IRISROSE

Age: 46 Address: PAROWAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: