Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 25 – May 26, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MASER, REBECCA LOU

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12645, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12645, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12645, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12645, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FERNANDEZ, PAUL EDWARD

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, KOLBY ALAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12639, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12640, CASH OR SURETY, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court



MACEJAK, JOHN JOSEPH

Age: 38

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12637, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCALISTER, LILLEAN FAYE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12636, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAINT JEAN, SAVIOL M

Age: 44

Address: BROOKLYN, NY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #12633, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12633, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court



DUNN, ROBERT ANDREW

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-25

Released: 2024-05-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD