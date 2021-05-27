Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 26 – May 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8150, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BUZIS, RICKY TRAVIS

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8147, CASH, $40, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

CHAMBERLAIN, JEANNETTE IRENE

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

REEVES, RYAN DEAN

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-26
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

