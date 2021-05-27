Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 26 – May 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8150, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses Status: PENDING, Bond: #8151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BUZIS, RICKY TRAVIS Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8147, CASH, $40, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



CHAMBERLAIN, JEANNETTE IRENE Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

