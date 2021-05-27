Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 26 – May 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
BUZIS, RICKY TRAVIS
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8147, CASH, $40, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
REEVES, RYAN DEAN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-26
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court