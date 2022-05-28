Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 27 – May 28, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LEMONS, KAMARI SYNCERE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-27
Released: 2022-05-27
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9695, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FROATS, KAYLA JONELLE
Age: 25
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-05-27
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MEEKS, RICHARD CARLOS
Age: 65
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9696, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HALSTEAD, RONALD ALAN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2022-05-27
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
