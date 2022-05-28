Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 27 – May 28, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEMONS, KAMARI SYNCERE

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-27

Released: 2022-05-27

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9695, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROATS, KAYLA JONELLE

Age: 25

Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-27

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MEEKS, RICHARD CARLOS

Age: 65

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9696, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



HALSTEAD, RONALD ALAN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-05-27

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

