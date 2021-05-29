Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 28 – May 29, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALLEE, THOMAS DAVID
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8157, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT