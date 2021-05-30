Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 29 – May 30, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8163, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Turning Movements and Signals – Safely, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8163, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ROLLINS, RODNEY

Age: 51
Address: MCKINNON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8161, CASH, $200, Court: OTHER

CA, VLADIMILSON VAZ

Age: 41
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Notice Require of Driver
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8160, CASH, $1070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8160, CASH, $1070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Expiration and Renewal of Driver’s License – False Application
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8160, CASH, $1070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8160, CASH, $1070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADAMS, CODY DEE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-05-29
Released: 2021-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8162, CASH, $100, Court: OTHER

