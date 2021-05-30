Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 29 – May 30, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8163, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #8163, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROLLINS, RODNEY Age: 51 Address: MCKINNON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8161, CASH, $200, Court: OTHER

Sponsor