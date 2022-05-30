Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 29 – May 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MENDEZ RAMOS, ERIK
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-29
Released: 2022-05-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, JASON WILLIAM
Age: 45
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking: 2022-05-29
Released: 2022-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9699, SURETY OR CASH, $1211, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9699, SURETY OR CASH, $1211, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9699, SURETY OR CASH, $1211, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
