Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 29 – May 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MENDEZ RAMOS, ERIK

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-29

Released: 2022-05-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #9701, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, JASON WILLIAM

Age: 45

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking: 2022-05-29

Released: 2022-05-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9699, SURETY OR CASH, $1211, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #9699, SURETY OR CASH, $1211, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #9699, SURETY OR CASH, $1211, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

