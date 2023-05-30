Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 29 – May 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WEEKS, COREY WILLIAM LIEF

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11123, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11122, CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court



EATON, KIERRIA LYNN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: