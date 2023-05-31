Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 30 – May 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAZE, JACOB BENJAMIN

Age: 32 Address: PORTAGE, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, PATRICK GARRETT

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11127, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



SOLARIS, SAL I

Age: 48 Address: LAREDO, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: