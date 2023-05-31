Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 30 – May 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAZE, JACOB BENJAMIN
Age: 32 Address: PORTAGE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, PATRICK GARRETT
Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11127, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
SOLARIS, SAL I
Age: 48 Address: LAREDO, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11126, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court