Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 30 – May 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HAVSKJOLD, KYUS JAMES
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-30
Released: 2024-05-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12660, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12660, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12662, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court