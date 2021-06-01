Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DODD, BILLY D

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-31
Arresting Agency: OTHER
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #8167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

PLEASANT, DONNA MARIE

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8166, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

