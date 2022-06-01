Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCASLIN, JOHN ANDREW
Age: 58
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2022-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN
Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
