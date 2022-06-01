Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCASLIN, JOHN ANDREW

Age: 58

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #9706, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2022-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN

Age: 25

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

