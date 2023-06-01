Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAANPAA, RICHARD LEE

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11134, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11132, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BLILEY, TASHA RENEE

Age: 45 Address: BOISE, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: NWS

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: