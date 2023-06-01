Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HAANPAA, RICHARD LEE
Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11134, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SEARLE, PRESLEY STEPHENS
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11132, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BLILEY, TASHA RENEE
Age: 45 Address: BOISE, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: NWS
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-31 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11130, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11130, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11129, CASH, $2000, Court: OTHER