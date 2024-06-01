Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MECHLING, MICHAEL WADE

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



JACOBSEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2025-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BENNETT, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

JENKINS, JOSEPH

Age: 40

Address: BONNFERRY, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

CASE, TARISHA

Age: 21

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

WALDROP, TAWNY JO

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12665, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MELVIN, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-04-30

Released: 2024-05-31

Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



Booking: 2023-07-14

Released: 2023-07-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11321, CASH OR SURETY, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHWALBACH, LYRIC KYLE

Age: 21

Address: LEANDER, TX

Booking: 2024-05-21

Released: 2024-05-31

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: RSPD

SIENKIEWICZ, JOSEPH AUGUST

Age: 33

Address: BUFORD, WY

Booking: 2024-05-31

Released: 2024-05-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD