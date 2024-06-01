Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MECHLING, MICHAEL WADE
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
JACOBSEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2025-01-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BENNETT, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
JENKINS, JOSEPH
Age: 40
Address: BONNFERRY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
CASE, TARISHA
Age: 21
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
WALDROP, TAWNY JO
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12665, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MELVIN, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-04-30
Released: 2024-05-31
Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
Booking: 2023-07-14
Released: 2023-07-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11321, CASH OR SURETY, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCHWALBACH, LYRIC KYLE
Age: 21
Address: LEANDER, TX
Booking: 2024-05-21
Released: 2024-05-31
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: RSPD
SIENKIEWICZ, JOSEPH AUGUST
Age: 33
Address: BUFORD, WY
Booking: 2024-05-31
Released: 2024-05-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Acceleration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT