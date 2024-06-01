Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 31 – June 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MECHLING, MICHAEL WADE

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12666, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

JACOBSEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2025-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BENNETT, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

JENKINS, JOSEPH

Age: 40

Address: BONNFERRY, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

CASE, TARISHA

Age: 21

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

WALDROP, TAWNY JO

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12665, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MELVIN, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-04-30

Released: 2024-05-31

Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Booking: 2023-07-14

Released: 2023-07-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

  • Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11321, CASH OR SURETY, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SCHWALBACH, LYRIC KYLE

Age: 21

Address: LEANDER, TX

Booking: 2024-05-21

Released: 2024-05-31

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: RSPD

SIENKIEWICZ, JOSEPH AUGUST

Age: 33

Address: BUFORD, WY

Booking: 2024-05-31

Released: 2024-05-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exhibit Acceleration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12663, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

