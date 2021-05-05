Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 4 – May 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CHAMBERLAIN, JEANNETTE IRENE
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-04
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8036, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERRERA, ETHAN EDWARD
Age: 24
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8035, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
ST HELEN, ABEL ELIJA
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-05-04
Released: 2021-05-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8033, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8033, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8033, SURETY OR CASH, $1385, Court: RS Municipal Court