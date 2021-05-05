Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 4 – May 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CHAMBERLAIN, JEANNETTE IRENE Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-04 Scheduled Release: 2021-05-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #8036, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

