Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 4 – May 5, 2023

Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MIERA, CELLIA MARIE
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-04 Released: 2023-05-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10992, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRAVES, JAMES MATTHEW
Age: 27 Address: WESTMINSTER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-05 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MURPHY, AARON DAVID
Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10991, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10990, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10989, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PENNINGTON, ROGER ANTHONY
Age: 60 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT