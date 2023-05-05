Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 4 – May 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MIERA, CELLIA MARIE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-04 Released: 2023-05-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10992, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAVES, JAMES MATTHEW

Age: 27 Address: WESTMINSTER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-05 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MURPHY, AARON DAVID

Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10991, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10990, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10989, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



PENNINGTON, ROGER ANTHONY

Age: 60 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: