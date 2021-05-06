Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 5 – May 6, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GAGNIER, ASHLEY MARIE
Age: 25
Address: KEESEVILLE, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ORTEGA, CODY ALAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT