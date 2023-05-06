Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 5 – May 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARTINEZ BRIBIESCAS, JOSE ADRIAN
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-05 Released: 2023-05-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10998, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10998, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10998, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10997, CASH, $1215, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILSON, DEZERAY AMBER
Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-05 Released: 2023-05-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Driveway
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Notice Require of Driver
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE
Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11003, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCARTNEY, NATHANIEL PAUL
Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
VAUGHN, CLAYTON PRESTON
Age: 23 Address: LUCEDALE, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10996, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUNN, ROBERT ANDREW
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-05 Released: 2023-05-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11000, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11000, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court