Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 6 – May 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-06
Released: 2022-05-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Animals At Large – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9595, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS
Age: 45
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DIBARTOLOMEO, DEBORAH BETH
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FAALOGO, JOHN HOWARD
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9598, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAIZ, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9594, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9594, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9594, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT