Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 6 – May 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-06

Released: 2022-05-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Animals At Large – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9595, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS

Age: 45

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIBARTOLOMEO, DEBORAH BETH

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Temporary Order of Protection Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAALOGO, JOHN HOWARD

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9598, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAIZ, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: