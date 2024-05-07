Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 6 – May 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VIGIL, ANTHONY JORDAN

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



LACY, RICHARD EARL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12548, CASH OR SURETY, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court



WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-06

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: