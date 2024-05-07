Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 6 – May 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VIGIL, ANTHONY JORDAN
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
LACY, RICHARD EARL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12548, CASH OR SURETY, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-06
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT