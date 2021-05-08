Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BARNES, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRNIGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8046, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8045, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HATCH, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age: 47
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8044, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8048, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT