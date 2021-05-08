Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BARNES, JOSHUA DANIEL Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BYERS, KAYLA Age: 29 Address: KINGMAN, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI of Controlled Substance (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8049, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRNIGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8046, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8045, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

