Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2022-05-08
Charges:
- Criminal Entry, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MIGNANO, DOMINIC GIOVANNI
Age: 27
Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUNT, THOMAS CREGG
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9602, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HARTMAN, CALEB MIKEL
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MURZAHOD JAEV, KANYBEK ASILOVI
Age: 35
Address: MASON, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT