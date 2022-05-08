Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2022-05-08

Charges:

Criminal Entry, 2 counts Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIGNANO, DOMINIC GIOVANNI

Age: 27

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HUNT, THOMAS CREGG

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9602, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

HARTMAN, CALEB MIKEL

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MURZAHOD JAEV, KANYBEK ASILOVI

Age: 35

Address: MASON, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: