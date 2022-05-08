Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2022

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2022-05-08

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry, 2 counts
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MIGNANO, DOMINIC GIOVANNI

Age: 27

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

HUNT, THOMAS CREGG

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9602, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

HARTMAN, CALEB MIKEL

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MURZAHOD JAEV, KANYBEK ASILOVI

Age: 35

Address: MASON, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR