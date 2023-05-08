Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OLVERA, JOSE ANTONIO
Age: 34 Address: BAYTOWN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11011, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEDINA VARGAS, MANUEL DE JESUS
Age: 33 Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11009, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SALINAS, JAIMIE
Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11010, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUSH, SAMANTHA JO
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-07 Released: 2023-05-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11007, CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT