Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

OLVERA, JOSE ANTONIO

Age: 34 Address: BAYTOWN, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11011, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDINA VARGAS, MANUEL DE JESUS

Age: 33 Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11009, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SALINAS, JAIMIE

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #11008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11010, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BUSH, SAMANTHA JO

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-07 Released: 2023-05-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD