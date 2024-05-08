Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KING, TYLER JAMES
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH
Age: 38
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12558, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMPBELL, JOSEPH JAMES
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12556, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT