Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 7 – May 8, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH

Age: 38

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12558, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMPBELL, JOSEPH JAMES

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12556, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: