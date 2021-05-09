Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 8 – May 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-04-10
Released: 2021-05-08
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMB, JEREMIAH DOUGLAS

Age: 40
Address: PENSACOLA, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8053, CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BYERS, KAYLA

Age: 29
Address: KINGMAN, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8049, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

