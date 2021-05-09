Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 8 – May 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2021-04-10 Released: 2021-05-08 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMB, JEREMIAH DOUGLAS Age: 40 Address: PENSACOLA, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8053, CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

