Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 8 – May 9, 2022

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEREZ, JACOB
Age: 30
Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA
Booking: 2022-05-08
Released: 2022-05-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9604, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court