Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 8 – May 9, 2022

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #9608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEREZ, JACOB

Age: 30

Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA

Booking: 2022-05-08

Released: 2022-05-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD