Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 8 – May 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
EINFELDT, KYLE
Age: 24 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: OTHR
RESLER, SARAH LOUISE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-11-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SWEAT, ASHLI LAVAR
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER