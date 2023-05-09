Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 8 – May 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EINFELDT, KYLE

Age: 24 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Arresting Agency: OTHR

RESLER, SARAH LOUISE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-11-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SWEAT, ASHLI LAVAR

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: