Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 9 – May 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BEAL, XAVIER SAVION
Age: 21 Address: SELMA, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-09 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Instruction and Temporary Driver’s Permits – Restricted License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GREENE, TRENTON MARK
Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11016, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SANCHEZ, CAMEAL CHARMAYNE
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-05-09 Scheduled Release: 2024-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CONDER, TODD
Age: 33 Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-05-09 Arresting Agency: WSP
IVERSON, ANDREW
Age: 48 Address: TUSCON, AZ
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-05-09 Arresting Agency: WSP
SEEHUBER, ALBERT
Age: 34 Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-05-09 Arresting Agency: WSP