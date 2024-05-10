Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 9 – May 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VEGA, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31

Address: ORLANDO, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12564, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



BAKER, LYDIA LEXINE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



HOPKINS, KEITH DWAYNE

Age: 52

Address: AUBURN, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



SPRUELL, ALLISSA DEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: