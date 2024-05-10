Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 9 – May 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VEGA, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 31
Address: ORLANDO, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12564, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
BAKER, LYDIA LEXINE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-05-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-05-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
HOPKINS, KEITH DWAYNE
Age: 52
Address: AUBURN, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
SPRUELL, ALLISSA DEE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-05-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Right Side of Roadway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT