Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 9 – May 10, 2024

0
9

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VEGA, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31

Address: ORLANDO, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12564, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

BAKER, LYDIA LEXINE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

HOPKINS, KEITH DWAYNE

Age: 52

Address: AUBURN, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

SPRUELL, ALLISSA DEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Right Side of Roadway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

