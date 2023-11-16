Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 15 – November 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MORRISON, BETTY JANE
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
BROWN, BRYSON JOSEPH
Age: 33
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court
COLVIN, WADE EUGENE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11880, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY
Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT