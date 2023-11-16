Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 15 – November 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MORRISON, BETTY JANE

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BROWN, BRYSON JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court



COLVIN, WADE EUGENE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11880, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY

Age: 34

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: