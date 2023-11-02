Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 1 – November 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MEEDS, DECLAN RAY

Age: 19

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking: 2023-11-01

Released: 2023-11-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MYERS, TAYLOR JADEN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

