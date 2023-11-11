Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 10 – November 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-10

Released: 2023-11-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11863, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11863, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

HAFTER, CARTER

Age: 28

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

