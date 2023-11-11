Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 10 – November 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-11-10

Released: 2023-11-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11863, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11863, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HAFTER, CARTER

Age: 28

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: