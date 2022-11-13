Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 12 – November 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 40 Address: TUCSON, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: , Bond: #10303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #10303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CASTRO, ANGELA DELIA

Age: 41 Address: RIDGECREST, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10302, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: