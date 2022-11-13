Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 12 – November 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age: 40 Address: TUCSON, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: , Bond: #10303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #10303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CASTRO, ANGELA DELIA
Age: 41 Address: RIDGECREST, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10302, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT