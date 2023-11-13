Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 12 – November 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOPEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 41

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: ICE

HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SNOW, DALLEN SHEA

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUENCH, AMBER

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges: