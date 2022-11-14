Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 13 -November 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GRAHNERT, MITCHELL P

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-11-13 Released: 2022-11-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10306, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10306, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 40 Address: TUCSON, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEOSCO, JODIE LYNN

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-13 Released: 2022-11-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD