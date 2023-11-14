Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 13 – November 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BOWLIN, DESTINY LEA
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11874, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11874, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FELIX, DAVID PABLO
Age: 25
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11873, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11873, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court